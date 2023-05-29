Arsenal to open serious talks for a Nigerian attacker in the summer

According to a new report, Arsenal has revived their interest in Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze and is preparing to initiate talks for his potential signing in the coming weeks.

The Gunners had previously missed the opportunity to sign Chukwueze when he was younger, but he has since developed into a top player at Villarreal.

Villarreal is now prepared to consider offers from clubs for the talented winger’s services at the end of the current season.

After making significant progress this season, Mikel Arteta’s side is eager to continue their development in the upcoming campaign, and Chukwueze is one of the players they are targeting to strengthen their squad, as reported by Calciomercato.

Given Chukwueze’s desire for a new challenge, reaching an agreement on personal terms should be relatively straightforward.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Chukwueze has dazzled for Villarreal in the last few seasons and might become a star in the Premier League if we add him to our group now.

However, we have so many attacking wide players in the squad now and might have to offload some before we can add him to the group.

We also must be prepared to pay a good fee to add him to our squad ahead of the other suitors chasing his signature now.