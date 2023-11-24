Arsenal to open talks with Tomiyasu as top clubs eye the defender

Arsenal is reportedly aware of growing interest in Japanese defender Takehiro Tomiyasu and is determined to secure his long-term commitment to the club. Tomiyasu, formerly of Bologna, has become a crucial player for Arsenal, thanks to his versatility in various defensive positions.

Mikel Arteta values Tomiyasu’s contributions and is keen to retain him in the squad. However, the club is cognizant of the attention he is receiving from other European teams. Despite the external interest, Arsenal is dedicated to keeping hold of their key players.

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal is preparing to initiate talks with Tomiyasu to negotiate a contract extension, ensuring that the Japanese defender remains part of the team for an extended period. The Gunners have been proactive in securing new deals for their top players, and Tomiyasu is next in line for contract discussions to ward off potential suitors.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Handing Tomi a new deal is the smart thing for us to do at the moment because he is one of our most important players.

The defender is reliable wherever he plays on the pitch and players who are as effective as he is are rare.

If we lose him, we may struggle to get another utility player as good as he is.

