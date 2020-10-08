Arsenal to pay £572,000 a week to Europa League rejects

Arsenal have left four players out of their Europa League squad for the upcoming fixtures, with the quartet earning a wage of £572,000 per week.
Mesut Ozil earns over half of that amount (£350,000 per week*), with him the biggest-named exclusion from the selection, while the likes of Sokratis, William Saliba and Gabriel Martinelli make up the rest of the list.
The Brazilian was left out due to injury, with the forward not expected to return to action in 2020, and his exclusion is more than acceptable, despite his £90,000 per week wage*.
Sokratis represents the second-biggest wage left out the playing squad, earning £92,000 per week*, with our club having failed to offload him before the close of the transfer window on Monday evening.
Saliba (£40,000 per week*) is the last remaining exclusion, with the defender having failed to convince Mikel Arteta that he is ready for first-team action so far this term, although him being left out could well lead to the defender joining a Championship club on loan.
The decision to leave Ozil out will come as a shock to some, with an extended use of squad members regularly picking up minutes in the competition, with some members of the fanbase believing he could have had a chance to break into the manager’s plans during the campaign, something that looks unlikely now.
Shkodran Mustafi had been linked with a move during the summer window, but finds himself in Arteta’s squad or the Europa, and I for one wouldn’t be shocked if he picked up plenty of minutes if our use of a back three continues, although reverting to a back-four could well end his hopes of regular action.
Arsenal’s Europa League squad in full (as reported by SkySports)
Goalkeepers: Bernd Leno, Runar Runarsson, Matt Macey, James Hillson, Dejan Iliev
Defenders: Hector Bellerin, Gabriel, Rob Holding, Cedric Soares, Shkodran Mustafi, Calum Chambers, Pablo Mari, David Luiz, Sead Kolasinac, Kieran Tierney
Midfielders: Dani Ceballos, Willian, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Thomas Partey, Mohamed Elneny, Granit Xhaka
Forwards: Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Nicolas Pepe
Is this the final nail in the coffin for Ozil? Could Arsenal really find no way of offloading the German this summer?
*All wages taken from Spotrac.com
Patrick
13 CommentsAdd a Comment
Can we have an Özil amnesty week where all mentions of his name are off limits?
👍👍
What about Nketiah and Nelson?
@Grandad classed as homegrown, as well as ESR & Willock so they can be additional to the 25 due to age & homegrown status
Thanks for that as I thought they had been omitted too
What is interesting we only added 7 homegrown players so the squad is only 24, we even added 4 keepers just to swell the numbers, so Macey, Hillson, Iliev, Bellerin, Holding, Chambers, AMN all homegrown & any academy players that were under 21 before Jan 1st 2020 so we can include Nketiah, Nelson, Willock & ESR plus any other players from within our academy who’ve been there/here longer than 2 years since the age of 16 or above, so plenty of cover in the early rounds
Nah I ain’t shocked Ozil’s name wa left of of the Europa list.
I called this long ago and accept the possibility.
I already predicted he could be the sacrificial NH player for the EPL. I am sticking to it. Since he refuses to leave, he won’t make the squad for the EPL either.
Sad tur of things.
Wish things ended turned out differently for the past few years.
All of this doesn’t help the player or club.
Sokratis failure to leave was down to Napoli demanding ridiculous amount for Koulibaly
Martinelli is on 90k a week? are you sure about that? we signed him as a 16yr old and handed him a six year deal, i doubt if he was offered that much considering he was and still is a prospect. Saliba at 40k/week sound more reasonable to me and he was already playing first team football in a top league. so i would like to know were you got that figure for Martinelli who was unknown when we signed him. I don’t think any of our young players is on that kind of money, not even Saka who renewed his contract recently.
I think you’re right
From what I’ve just been reading it’s circa £30,000 pw
He signed a new contract ,not sure how much but I’m sure it was a whole lot more than his original one .
So I just checked 10 k before and they tripled his wages
Sokratis wage is ridiculous. Another poor transfer. Guy was on the decline. For all the praise Sven seems to get, Sokratis was his signing.
The Portuguese transfer window is still open until 26th October & I think Russian is still open for a week or so, who knows we could still get rid of both, Ozil is perfect to go to USA if we supplement his wages, cuz he isn’t getting game time this season, once that reality kicks in who knows he might try to negotiate a move away