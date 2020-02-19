Arsenal to pay their respects to former star with a testimonial

Arsenal is set to honour Santi Cazorla with a testimonial after his dedication to the team.

The Spaniard was an inspirational figure when he played for the gunners and was only allowed to leave the Emirates after he suffered what could have been a career-ending injury.

At some point, Cazorla was reportedly set to end his career as a footballer due to the extent of the injury, but he bounced back and has continued to flourish at Villarreal.

He recently claimed that the Gunners have been asking him to scout two of his teammates and the team may just be about to give him one of the best farewells ever.

Football London claims that talks are underway for a testimonial in the Spaniard’s favour.

The report claims that no date or venue has been agreed yet, but the club has plans to honour him and it would most likely not be too long from now.

Cazorla remains one of the most beloved players ever to put on an Arsenal shirt, it will, without doubt, be a very emotional night if the testimonial is given the go-ahead.

The 35-year-old featured in 180 games for Arsenal across all competitions and in the process picked up two FA Cup winners medals. He was also voted the Arsenal Player of the Season in 2012–13.

One thing is for sure, the Emirates will be absolutely packed to the rafters and one has to hope that everything is confirmed sooner rather than later.

Cazorla deserves this honour and Arsenal fans will be desperate to give him a fantastic farewell as he moves into retirement.