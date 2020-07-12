Arsenal to pile more misery on Spurs with key man set to quit

Harry Kane will supposedly quit Tottenham Hotspur this summer if Arsenal add to their misery with a victory over his side.

The Gunners will make the short-trip across North London for this evening’s derby match where a win will see them leave their noisy neighbours down in tenth place, with only three matches left to play.

This will all-but seal their fate where European football is concerned, and will come as a huge blow to Kane’s club, who have endured a tiresome campaign.

Tottenham will have gone from reaching the Champions League final, to failing to make a mark in any competition this season, and with a managerial change which has seen Mauricio Pochettino replaced by Jose Mourinho, that could well be enough to leave some of the most faithful players of recent seasons to consider their options.

The Sun claims that Harry Kane has lost his smile in recent months, and that performances by his side like the one against Bournemouth in midweek in which his first touch in the opposition box came after 78 minutes, will leave him with no choice but to push for the exit.

Spurs are not showing any positive signs at present, and a season without European football will only move to hamper their bid to become mainstays at the head of the Premier League, and it would not be a huge statement to say that without Pochettino and Kane, they could well find themselves losing their big-six title, especially with both Wolves and Leicester both in contention for Europe again.

Can Arsenal put the final nail in the coffin of Kane’s Spurs career? Would his departure leave their club trailing the top-six for an extended period?

Patrick