Arsenal to play major Premier League rival in New York

Arsenal has announced a huge pre-season clash with Manchester United in the United States.

The Gunners were chosen to face the MLS All-Stars earlier in the season and have now announced on its website that they will face United in a pre-season game at the MetLife Stadium on Saturday, July 22.

The Gunners will return to the Champions League next season and would be eager to make an impression in the competition and other domestic tournaments.

Preparing well for next season is important and facing United would be a good way to prepare as we did against Chelsea last year.

This would be the first time both Premier League giants will meet on American soil.

United and Arsenal beat each other in their home games in the league this season and it would be interesting to see who wins this clash.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Facing United in pre-season is a good way to prepare for the upcoming season and we would be eager to show we are ready for the new campaign in that game.

Several new faces are expected to move to the Emirates in the summer and it would be interesting to see how our team looks in the match.

