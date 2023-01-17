Arsenal to prioritise a big-money move for England star

Arsenal is set to make Declan Rice their number-one target in the summer as the Englishman considers his future at West Ham.

The Hammers want to keep the England international, but the midfielder has rejected three contract offers from them as he seeks to play for a Champions League club.

This puts Arsenal in a very good position to add him to their squad and the club will be keen to ensure they can win the race.

A report on The Sun says the Gunners will make him their priority in the summer and are prepared to pay as much as £80million for the midfielder’s services.

Chelsea continues to monitor their former trainee, while Manchester United also holds a long-standing interest.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rice is one of the finest English midfielders on the market now and he will be a good player to add to our squad.

However, the Englishman will not come cheap and we must be prepared to pay a lot of money to win the race.

The 24-year-old has been superb for club and country and will be looking to join a progressing side like Arsenal, especially if we end the season with the league title.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

The Arsenal boss talks about the euphoria of winning the North London Derby and sharing with the happy fans….

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids