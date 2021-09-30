Arsenal to prioritise these positions in the January transfer window

Arsenal had the busiest and costliest transfer window among Premier League clubs in the summer and they are expected to make new signings in January again with two positions prioritised.

Despite boosting their midfield and defensive options in the summer, Football London says they will still target reinforcements for both positions.

The Gunners have looked in better shape in both positions in recent matches, but the report insists that Mikel Arteta’s side will consider players for them as a priority.

It also claims the Gunners will sign a new backup goalkeeper if Bernd Leno leaves the club.

The German has lost his place in the Arsenal lineup to Aaron Ramsdale, and he has been linked with a move away from the club.

If he eventually leaves, the Gunners are expected to get another goalie to cover for Ramsdale.

The arrival of new players might force them to also offload some of their current options with the likes of Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah close to the exit door.

Sead Kolasinac and Mohamed Elneny are two other deadwood in the squad and the arrival of new players in their positions should push them out of the club.