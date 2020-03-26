Arsenal to reap rewards of Valencia with Ceballos alternative?

Arsenal are linked with a move to sign Valencia midfielder Carlos Soler, with the club said to be in need of balancing the books.

The La Liga side were dumped out of the Champions League by Atalanta recently, a match that may have had bigger financial implications on the Spanish side, with Valencia claimed to need to find £36 Million before June 30 in order to balance the books.

We could now come to the rescue of our Spanish counterparts, but with a move for one of their key players, and one who has been at the club since the tender age of eight.

Soler came off the bench to make his La Liga debut for Los Ches back in December 2016, and went onto start 19 matches from January 2017 and the end of the campaign, and hasn’t looked back since.

The former Spanish Under-21 international is yet to get the nod to make his senior international debut as of yet, but after a number of impressive displays that will surely be a matter of time, and Mikel Arteta’s attention to detail could only help him further his game.

His possible transfer could pose a threat to Dani Ceballos however, who is currently on loan from Real Madrid. No future fee was agreed as part of the deal to bring the 23 year-old to the Emirates last summer, and it remains to be seen just how much Los Blancos will command to allow us to sign him, nor if they have long-term plans to ditch him.

Could Soler be lined up as a back-up to Ceballos? Could Arteta potentially try to fit both into the same team?

