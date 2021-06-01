Arsenal to reject Marseille interest – ‘Will be given a chance’

Charles Watts insists that Arsenal are set to give William Saliba his chance with the first-team this season, despite supposed interest from Marseille.

The Gunners made the move to sign the young defender from St Etienne in the summer of 2019, but he is yet to make his senior debut for us.

Saliba has enjoyed two loan spells since then, enjoying regular playing time with former side St Etienne and Nice, but is yet to make it off the bench during his six months in North London.

Charles Watts insists that he is in line to get his chance ahead of the new season however, unless a team comes in with a big offer which the club cannot refuse.

“I want to talk about Saliba first of all,” the Arsenal correspondent told his YouTube followers. “There is some rumour and speculation in France that Marseille have an interest in William Saliba.

“All I can say on this is what I’ve been told time and time again. He will be given a chance to come back to Arsenal this summer, he remains part of the plans.

“Arsenal have always said that, when he was loaned out to Nice in January.

“There may well be speculation from France, but as far as I’m aware unless there has been a significant change of stance recently or if someone put in a bid Arsenal couldn’t refuse, Saliba will be returning to the club in pre-season and will be given an opportunity to prove himself.

“There may well be interest, but I’m not sure Arsenal would entertain that.”

Fans have been yearning to see the 20 year-old get his chance since his signing, and the anxious wait could soon come to an end. David Luiz recently left the club at the end of his contract, which will hopefully open the door for Saliba to push for a regular starting role, but he will need to earn it.

Patrick