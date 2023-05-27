Arsenal to remember their deceased fans with cannons on the final day of the season

Arsenal is continuing its tradition of honouring fans who tragically passed away during the season at the end of their campaign. As one of the most popular clubs in the world with a large and devoted fanbase, Arsenal values the strong connection it has with its supporters.

In a heartfelt gesture, the club has announced that it will pay tribute to fans who have lost their lives during the course of the season. Prior to their final home game of the campaign, Arsenal will display the names of these dedicated supporters on a cannon, symbolizing their lasting impact and remembrance within the club.

This initiative aims to bring the fans even closer to the organisation and acknowledges the significant role they play in the success and spirit of Arsenal Football Club. It is a poignant reminder of the enduring bond between the club and its loyal supporters, as they come together to honor those who have passed away.

The club announced through its website:

“This season, we have been contacted by the loved ones of significantly more supporters than previous years – many of whom will have featured as obituaries in the matchday programme.

“Therefore, we have created three cannons, all of which will be shown on the big screens at the final home game of the season against Wolverhampton Wanderers.”

We have one of the finest fanbases in the world of football and the club is showing that it remembers these people who always support it.

We all complain and moan at some point but when it really matters Arsenal shows its class and dignity.

