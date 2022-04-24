Arsenal to renew their interest in exciting 24-goal striker

Arsenal’s search for a new striker goes on, and they are preparing for an assault on several fronts to conclude that search in the summer.

Mikel Arteta’s side needs goals and their current forwards have failed to provide enough of that.

Several strikers have been linked with a move to the Emirates, and it could be a return to England for Tammy Abraham.

The former Chelsea man has been at AS Roma in this campaign after joining the Italians last summer.

Under Jose Mourinho, he has been doing well and has scored 24 goals in all competitions for them.

Daily Star Sports claims he has become Arsenal’s main transfer target, and the Gunners will push to sign him at the end of this season.

Roma will want to keep their key man so they can build a team capable of challenging for titles, but every player has a price.

The report claims the Gunners will offer the Italians £50 million if they clinch a return to the Champions League at the end of this season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Abraham is a decent striker and he is proving in Italy that he can adapt to different systems.

The former Chelsea man could be the goal machine we have been looking for. If we bring him back and add other attackers to the group, we could do better than challenging for the top four next season.

WATCH Mikel Arteta on Granit Xhaka, a phenomenal game, and Tottenham…