Arsenal to return for 21-year-old that wants to join a top club

Arsenal is expected to revive their interest in Max Aarons this summer even though he has just won promotion to the Premier League with Norwich City.

The 21-year-old has been on the radar of the Gunners for a long time now as they look to add new stars to their squad.

The Express says after signing Ben White and Albert Sambi Lokonga, the Gunners’ next transfer target is Aarons.

The Gunners will add several players to their squad this summer, but they have confirmed just left-back, Nuno Tavares as their latest signing.

We expect the Portuguese star to be followed through the Emirates door by a few more signings and Aarons could be one.

He has won the Championship twice in the last three seasons and spent the 2019/2020 season in the Premier League with the Canaries.

They were relegated at the end of that campaign and they would want to avoid a repeat of that.

Keeping their top players would help establish themselves as a long term fixture in England’s top division.

However, the report says Aarons has decided to move to a bigger club this summer, opening the door for Arsenal to make a move for him.

  1. Voyageur says:
    July 18, 2021 at 9:40 pm

    The way Tavares finished with his right foot yesterday makes me wonder if he could be a long term RB solution. In the meantime any two of Cedric, AMN and Chambers should suffice.

    1. Weeble says:
      July 18, 2021 at 10:03 pm

      Absolutely, great minds think alike!

  2. Durand says:
    July 18, 2021 at 9:58 pm

    At least club has identified weaknesses in the team.

    Not like we need a solid midfielder, let’s keep focused on defense. Either another CB or a backup LB to backup our current backup LB.

  3. lugdush says:
    July 18, 2021 at 10:52 pm

    . Leno
    Aarons. White. Gaby. Terney
    . Partey
    . Aouar. Smith
    Saka. Laca. Auba

    Not bad at all and very affordable. Pepe could do one wing too and auba fighting ST position with laca

