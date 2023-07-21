Arsenal to return for top class Brazilian midfielder and scupper Tottenham’s interest

Aston Villa rejected Arsenal’s £25 million offer for Douglas Luiz on deadline day, deeming him too valuable to let go. The midfielder’s outstanding performances in the Premier League had caught Arsenal’s attention, as they sought to bolster their squad due to injuries to Mohamed Elneny and Thomas Partey suffered in January.

While Arsenal believed they could secure Luiz for £25 million, Villa stood firm and turned down their bids out of hand with no time to get a replacement.

This summer, both Arsenal again and Tottenham are reportedly interested in signing Luiz. Tottenham might target him if they sell Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, while Arsenal has reignited their previous interest in the Brazilian midfielder.

Arsenal, too, are in search of another midfielder to strengthen their options in the middle of the park, especially in Thomas Partey leaves as expected. This additional defensive-midfield asset could allow Declan Rice to take on a more attacking role.

While Villa is likely to demand a significant fee for Luiz, both Arsenal and Tottenham are reportedly willing to meet their valuation. The battle for Luiz’s signature is expected to be closely fought.

The previous season’s standings may suggest that Arsenal, finishing second in the Premier League, have an advantage over eighth-placed Tottenham in securing Luiz. However, Villa has turned down multiple approaches for Luiz in the past, indicating their determination to keep him at the club. Yet, they might be tempted to sell if the right offer comes along.

As of now, it’s too early to determine who will eventually sign Luiz, but the competition between Arsenal and Tottenham for the Brazilian midfielder’s services promises to be intriguing. Both clubs are keen on him and willing to pay a significant fee. The coming weeks will unveil the victor in this enticing transfer battle.

