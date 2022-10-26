Arsenal to revive their interest in Brazilian midfielder

A report on The Sun reveals Arsenal will splash the cash in the January transfer window and one of the players they could sign is Palmeiras’ Danilo.

They were keen to add the midfielder to their squad in the last transfer window, but they couldn’t find an agreement with his present employer.

Arsenal then attempted to sign Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz before the transfer window closed, which ended in yet more disappointment.

They had been tipped to move for the EPL star in January, but he has extended his deal at Villa Park, which makes it harder for Arsenal to sign him now.

Because of this development, the report claims they will revive their interest in Danilo instead.

Arsenal is prepared to back Mikel Arteta in the next transfer window so that they can sustain their title push until the end of the season.

Our failure to sign a midfielder in the last transfer window means we will always be short in that area if one player is unavailable to play.

Because of this, we must sign someone new at the next opportunity we get, but Danilo might struggle to get used to playing in the Premier League at first.

