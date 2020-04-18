Arsenal to rival supposed Chelsea offer for Belgian ace?

Chelsea are claimed to have put an offer on the table for Napoli forward Dries Mertens, but Arsenal are also believed to be keen.

Reports in Italy claim that the Blues have offered the Belgian a contract, with Mertens out of contract come the summer, although current club policy states that only one-year contracts are to be offered to those over 30 years-of-age, which could see them easily overlooked.

Our club is believed to be preparing for a number of scenarios this summer, but a stringent budget looks to be the most likely at present, and the free transfer of an experienced striker could well be inticing.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette have both been linked with moves away from the club this summer, and with a wealth of young talent coming through, it may be a good idea to add some experience to the side.

Mertens Napoli have struggled somewhat this term, trailing the current top-four in Italy by nine points, but the 32 year-old has remained amongst his side’s top scorers with six league goals, with Milik his only team-mate to outscore him.

It remains unclear whether his current club are trying to retain his services, although with the forward turning 33 at the end of the campaign, you would not expect more than a two-year contract to be offered.

Personally his signing would pose as a risky one with no way of knowing just how quickly he could adapt to the vigour of the Premier League, and would likely be a back-up option regardless of which strikers were to leave Arsenal in the coming window.

Would Mertens be a good signing as a back-up striker? Could he have a positive impact on the squad regardless of his role at the club?

Patrick