Arsenal to seal deal for Norwegian youngster after FA Cup final

George Lewis will complete his transfer to Arsenal after the FA Cup final against Chelsea, according to reports.

The winger was on trial at Arsenal earlier in the year and he impressed the club’s coaches who have kept in touch with the Norwegian ahead of him joining their youth team.

He is Rwandan born and has been learning his trade in the lower leagues in Norway, but he is currently a free agent.

Goal.com claims that the winger will join the Gunners after their FA Cup final against Chelsea, which they will hope to win.

He was also offered trials by two other English teams with the report claiming that he spent time trialling at Bournemouth and Ipswich Town.

His trial with Arsenal went so well that he was tried in different positions and he still impressed, which made the Gunners keep in touch with him regarding a permanent move.

There are still a few details to be ironed out before he completes his move and Goal.com claims that Arsenal is waiting on the outcome of their FA Cup final before they decide on their summer transfer businesses.

Lewis will be linking up with the Arsenal Under23 team and he will hope he can impress enough to earn a first-team call-up.