Arsenal to sell two stars and land a Brazilian midfielder

Arsenal has been linked with a potential move for Fluminense’s Andre, especially after his summer transfer to Liverpool fell through. The Brazilian midfielder continues to attract interest from top English clubs, and Arsenal is keen to enhance their midfield options when the next transfer window opens.

However, Mikel Arteta’s squad already boasts numerous midfield options, and accommodating Andre might require the club to offload some players. According to a report from Football Insider, two midfielders who could potentially leave the club in the January transfer window to make room for Andre at the Emirates are Jorginho and Thomas Partey, both of whom have attracted interest from other clubs.

Since the last transfer window, when Arsenal added Declan Rice to their squad, both Jorginho and Thomas Partey have been subject to exit discussions. However, they remained at the Emirates, but the situation could change in January. Any change in the squad composition must occur before Arsenal can successfully sign Andre.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Partey and Jorginho are two significant players for us and have proven their importance in this campaign.

Losing them in January is not smart because Andre will need time to get used to his new teammates and we do not have that sort of time in the middle of a title challenge.

