Arsenal to send another youngster out on loan

The Daily Mail reports that Arsenal youngster Marquinhos is set to spend the second half of this season on loan at Norwich.

The Brazilian joined the Gunners in the summer as one of the finest young players in his country.

However, he has struggled to earn a regular place on the team, even though he scored in his first few appearances for the club.

Mikel Arteta does not think he is developed enough to influence their team in this title race and has added Leandro Trossard to his squad.

The Belgian’s arrival means Marquinhos will almost not get chances to play in this second half of the season and the report says Arsenal has agreed to send him to Norwich on loan.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Marquinhos is a top talent who has done well in some games for us. However, he is still not at the level to be a regular.

The youngster will benefit from going out on loan and it is great that he is moving to a club in England, meaning he will keep understanding English football as well as the language.

If the attacker does well in the second half of the term, he could be a key member of our squad next term.

