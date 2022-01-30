Arsenal to send recalled youngster out on loan again

Arsenal will send Nikolaj Moller out on loan again after recalling him from a spell at FC Viktoria Koln.

The attacker is one of many players making a name for themselves among Arsenal-groomed youngsters.

The club has high hopes for him and was unsatisfied with the number of chances he got at Koln.

Football London reports he will spend the rest of this campaign at the Dutch side, FC Den Bosch.

He could easily have remained with the club’s Under-23 as a replacement for Folarin Balogun, however, he would head out to the Netherlands for more senior team experience instead.

The Arsenal senior team also needs a reliable scorer after the club sidelined Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Alexander Isak has been linked with a move to the Emirates, but that will unlikely happen in this transfer window unless there is a dramatic change of events in the coming hours.

Moller will not solve Arsenal’s goal-scoring problems and Balogun is even closer to a first-team place than he is.

Fans will hope the likes of Gabriel Martinelli, Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah will fire Mikel Arteta’s side to a better finish on the league table than last season.