Arsenal to send top starlet to Coventry on loan with an option to buy

Championship new boys, Coventry has secured a season-long loan deal with Arsenal for Ben Sheaf, with the option of making it permanent.

The young midfielder is one of the shining lights of the Arsenal youth teams and he was very close to joining the likes of Bukayo Saka and Joe Willock in the Arsenal first team before injury struck.

He has remained an impressive member of the youth setup and he has his eyes set on playing for the Arsenal first team.

For now, he will have to spend the season out on loan away from the Emirates and hopefully, he will prove his worth and catch the attention of Mikel Arteta.

Sheaf spent last season on loan at League One side, Doncaster before returning to challenge for a spot in the senior squad.

Arsenal is currently rebuilding their team and there is hardly room for a player that isn’t ready to give a top performance on a weekly basis.

He has had a spell at Stevenage earlier in his career and joining Coventry will be his third temporary stint, according to Sun Sports.

The likes of Saka and Eddie Nketiah has shown that Arsenal will give chances to teenage stars who have proven their worth and Sheaf will hope to be next.