Arsenal to show more faith in Arteta by offering him a new deal

Mikel Arteta is all set for a new Arsenal deal after impressing as the club’s manager.

The former midfielder joined in 2019 as a rookie boss, having not been a senior manager before then.

He had spent the previous three years at Manchester City as the assistant to Pep Guardiola.

Arsenal believed he had enough experience to replace Unai Emery, who had been sacked.

He won the FA CUP and Community Shield within his first few months at the club.

That earned him a lot of respect and probably more time on the job. He is now overseeing a rebuild, and the Gunners trust he can make the club great again.

The Sun says as a reward for his consistently good performance, the Gunners are preparing to offer him a new deal worth £8.3million-a-year.

The report claims the former Everton man has just 16 months left on his current deal and will sign a three-year extension.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arteta has done well on the job so far, considering the number of changes he needed to make to fix the culture at the club.

The Spaniard will become one of the finest managers in Europe if he continues to get the backing of the club.

It would be interesting to see if he can secure a top-four finish at the end of this campaign.