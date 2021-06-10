Arsenal to spend close to £100m on four new players

Arsenal enters this next transfer window determined to sign players that will make their squad stronger.

The Gunners remain one of the underperforming elite clubs in England and they are committed to ensuring that they return to the top of English football.

They seem to have gotten worse and reached a new low last season when they finished outside the European spots.

They are now set to splash the cash this summer to change things around for themselves.

Football London says they have targeted a number of players who could join them for close to £100m.

The report says the Gunners remain keen on making Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana their next goalie as a replacement for Bernd Leno, who has been inconsistent.

They are also very interested in Lille’s full-back, Zeki Celik who is being targeted as a replacement for Hector Bellerin with the Spaniard expected to leave the club this summer.

Ruben Neves is another player that they want to sign and bringing him in has gained traction in recent days with Granit Xhaka edging closer to leaving the Emirates for AS Roma.

Arsenal also remains keen on Martin Odegaard and if Real Madrid agrees to sell him, they would jump at the chance of bringing him back to London.