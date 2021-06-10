Arsenal to spend close to £100m on four new players

Arsenal enters this next transfer window determined to sign players that will make their squad stronger.
The Gunners remain one of the underperforming elite clubs in England and they are committed to ensuring that they return to the top of English football.
They seem to have gotten worse and reached a new low last season when they finished outside the European spots.
They are now set to splash the cash this summer to change things around for themselves.
Football London says they have targeted a number of players who could join them for close to £100m.
The report says the Gunners remain keen on making Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana their next goalie as a replacement for Bernd Leno, who has been inconsistent.
They are also very interested in Lille’s full-back, Zeki Celik who is being targeted as a replacement for Hector Bellerin with the Spaniard expected to leave the club this summer.
Ruben Neves is another player that they want to sign and bringing him in has gained traction in recent days with Granit Xhaka edging closer to leaving the Emirates for AS Roma.
Arsenal also remains keen on Martin Odegaard and if Real Madrid agrees to sell him, they would jump at the chance of bringing him back to London.
Onana £7m
Neves £30m
Celik £15m
Pereira £20m
Back up LB max £15m
Funded by
Bellerin £20m
Xhaka £20m
AMN £20m
Nketiah £20m
Guendouzi £15m
Leno £20m
That’s actually making a profit.. and I didn’t even mention Lacazette/Willian/Cedric/Elneny/Kola/Torreira
Sorry I don’t think Nketiah will fetch £20m, maybe closer to £15m.
Only Onana is decent and the rest just average players, with that we will have another very poor season…my poor Arsenal
We aren’t buying until after euro, it’s all rumours
Pereira is a gem a diamond that arsenal should look sharp pick it and polish it.May cost 15m.
His stats are better than all our midfielders 11 goals 6 assist in a “poor” team WBA.
Let’s us not make that mistake again when arsenal needed to buy kante at 30m but decline to buy xhaka at 34m.Bissuoma should be the top target not neves .but I will be happy to replace both with xhaka and elneny.
Arsenal should go all out and buy max Aarrons and Alex telles from Man u as terniey back up.
No need to buy CB now.Mavropanos and Saliba are sufficient give them a chance. If we still have issues at CB sell 2 or 3 of our CBs and buy A quality one.
Boussoma is leaving for CAF in January…with partly,elneny….so that why it can’t workout.Let go Italy and buy Manuel locateli and joan Jordan from Saville….but we are not that competitive that the problem.