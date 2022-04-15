Arsenal to splash the cash on young English defender this summer

Arsenal will look to add Max Aarons to their squad in the summer, as the Englishman continues to impress at Norwich City.

Aarons is one of their best players and the 22-year-old has stuck with them through two Premier League promotions.

They are struggling to keep their top flight status in this campaign again, and if they go down this time, he would likely change clubs.

The Sun claims a host of European sides, including Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are keen to sign him.

Arsenal is also looking to add him to their squad, and he fits the profile of the players they have been signing recently.

His age means he can grow with the rest of the current Gunners’ squad and he would provide serious competition for Takehiro Tomiyasu. The report claims the Canaries value him at £20million.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Aarons has been a good Premier League player, and reports linked us with a move for him the last time Norwich was in the English top flight before this season.

This is our chance to finally sign him, but we can understand if the club’s board refuses to spend that much on him after landing Tomiyasu last summer.