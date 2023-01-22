Arsenal to step up their interest in La Liga teenager

Arsenal’s interest in Ivan Fresneda is serious and the Gunners could land the youngster in the next few days.

The 18-year-old plays for Real Valladolid in La Liga and has been turning heads with some of his fine performances in the last few months.

Arsenal has been in terrific form, but Mikel Arteta wants to keep improving his options at the Emirates and will move for the Spaniard.

A report in the Daily Mail now reveals the Gunners will push to get their man in the next couple of days and could even pay his release clause worth around 10m euros.

Just Arsenal Opinion

As we make serious progress this season, one way to remain around the top four is to continue bolstering our group.

At 18, Fresneda is at an excellent age to offer us substantial long-term value if we add him to our squad now.

The youngster has so many suitors and we must be willing to act fast or even pay more than his current release clause to get the deal sorted.

Otherwise, the Spaniard might be snapped up by another club, which will not make sense because there are not many talents at his age with his current experience.

