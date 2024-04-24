Arsenal to step up their interest in striker after impressive scouting report

Joshua Zirkzee is quickly becoming Arsenal’s number one target to be their next number 9.

The Bologna striker is having a brilliant season in the Italian top flight and is being followed by some of Europe’s top clubs.

Zirkzee keeps improving and was one of the scorers as Bologna all but confirmed their place in next season’s Champions League with a 3-1 win against AS Roma in their last Serie A game.

Arsenal is coveting several strikers to become their main man at the end of this campaign and a report on Tuttosport reveals they have been scouting Zirkzee.

The Gunners have now seen enough to know he is ready to lead their line at the Emirates.

The report claims they are now stepping up their interest in his signature and will look to add him to their group at the Emirates.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Zirkzee is not as prolific as Viktor Gyokeres or Dominic Solanke, whom we also have on our short list.

If we sign the Dutchman instead, it will probably be because he is younger, but we trust the judgement of those in charge of transfers at the club.

They will sign the striker with the right profile who also fits Mikel Arteta’s system.

