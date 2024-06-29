Arsenal to take advantage of collapsed transfer to sign Barcelona teenager

In recent weeks, it seemed like FC Porto was set to secure the signature of Mikayil Faye, the promising Barcelona defender. Faye impressed for Barcelona’s B team last season, attracting attention from clubs across Europe. However, his path to the first team remains blocked, prompting Barcelona to consider selling him.

Negotiations between Barcelona and Porto were underway, and an agreement appeared to be in place. However, according to a report in The Sun, the move has broken down, and Faye is back on Barcelona’s roster.

This development has opened the door for Arsenal, who have long been interested in signing Faye. Mikel Arteta’s side is keen to bolster their squad with quality players, and Faye, at 19, has already demonstrated mature performances that make him a key target for the Gunners.

Despite the renewed opportunity, Arsenal will still face competition for his signature. However, they now have a second chance to add the talented defender to their squad.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Faye has been in the news as one of the top talents around and it might be smart idea to invest in him.

However, the defender has so many other suitors so we must present a good offer to lure him to London.

