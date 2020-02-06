Arsenal to take on Man City for the signature of championship star

Arsenal among the clubs interested in signing 22-year-old Joe Rodon.

The young Welsh defender has returned to the Swansea City starting XI recently under Steve Cooper and has found himself on the radar of some of Englands biggest clubs.

The Gunners are looking to sign a few players in the next transfer window and Rodon is apparently one of them, according to a report in the Daily Mail.

Manchester City is currently leading the chase for the young defender. The Citizens are looking to sell one of John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi and they see Rodon as a good replacement.

Rodon has been likened to John Stones because of his confidence on the ball and his ability to bring the ball out of the defence, however, he reportedly takes less risk than the England man.

His talents have prompted him to be called up by Ryan Giggs for the Welsh national team.

Arsenal and Manchester City are not the only teams looking to sign Rodon. The report further claims that Everton, Chelsea and Leicester City are also tracking the youngster.

Arsenal does have 18 years old William Saliba out on loan and the Frenchman is expected to be a key member of Mikel Arteta’s squad next season.

However, if they sign Rodon, he could form a very young defensive partnership with Saliba at the heart of the Arsenal defence. Now, that would be an exciting prospect, albeit a very risky one with a significant lack of experience playing in the Premier League.

That said, they could hardly do worse than the so-called experienced partnerships we have all endured this season.