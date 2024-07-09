Arsenal to take the next step in Calafiori’s pursuit this week

Arsenal is keen to finalise their move for Riccardo Calafiori and wants to complete the transfer this week.

The Gunners have already secured an agreement on personal terms with the defender and now need to reach a club-to-club agreement.

Mikel Arteta’s side has been in fine form over the last two seasons, and they consider Calafiori to be the ideal defensive reinforcement to take them to the next level.

The defender is also excited about the chance to play for one of England’s biggest clubs, but Bologna wants to get maximum value from his departure.

The Serie A club prefers to sell him to a club outside of Italy, even though his preference was for Juventus.

However, Arsenal has not yet found an agreement with Bologna. According to a report in the Daily Mail, the Gunners want to finalise the deal this week.

The report claims Arsenal is eager for him to join them before they travel to the USA for pre-season, and they wish to complete the transfer before they depart for the States

Calafiori has already agreed to personal terms, and we need to quickly complete the move for him as soon as possible.

