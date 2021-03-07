Arsenal to tie down promising starlet as they seek to avoid Balogun situation again

Kido Taylor-Hart is set to become the next top talent to emerge from Arsenal and the Gunners are determined to keep hold of him.

The winger has been in fine form for their under18s and their Under23s this season and is seen as one for the future.

He will be out of a contract when his scholarship deal ends in the summer, but Football London claims Arsenal is determined to ensure that they tie him down.

Top European teams have been watching his performances for the club’s youth teams and they will pounce to sign him if he becomes available.

The report says Arsenal wants to avoid the situation that they find themselves in with Folarin Balogun and they will get him on new terms soon.

The Gunners have maintained their reputation as the best team for young and talented players to start their careers under Mikel Arteta.

The Spaniard has been giving chances to academy graduates like Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe and Taylor-Hart would look at that with confidence that he can earn a place in the team in the not so distant future.

The club is also still hopeful Balogun would remain even though he has rejected new contract offers so far.