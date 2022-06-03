Arsenal to unveil a new statue of another club hero

Arsenal will unveil the statue of Arsene Wenger four years after the Frenchman left the club.

Wenger was Arsenal’s manager for over 20 years, and he helped them to win their last Premier League title.

The Frenchman left his role as the club’s manager in 2018, and they have struggled to make the top four since his departure.

Wenger won three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups as Arsenal’s manager, and he is a proper legend to most of its fans.

The Gunners are now set to honour him with a new statue that will be unveiled at the Emirates soon, according to Sun Sports.

Thierry Henry, Tony Adams and Dennis Bergkamp have their statue at the club already, and Wenger will join them.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We are still searching for a manager that can make as much impact as he did when he was our boss, and that shows how great the Frenchman was.

His final years on the bench were unsuccessful, but it takes nothing from his overall achievement with the team, and he deserves to be remembered this way.

Hopefully, this would finally bring him back to the Emirates for the first time since he left his role at the club.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Video – The Just Arsenal Show: Alfie and Rob discuss Ruben Neves and Youri Tielemans – Who would be best for Arsenal?

Learn more about Arsenal’s proud history – Decade by Decade CLICK HERE to visit our new Arsenal History section