Arsenal to unveil a new statue of another club hero

Arsenal will unveil the statue of Arsene Wenger four years after the Frenchman left the club.
Wenger was Arsenal’s manager for over 20 years, and he helped them to win their last Premier League title.
The Frenchman left his role as the club’s manager in 2018, and they have struggled to make the top four since his departure.
Wenger won three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups as Arsenal’s manager, and he is a proper legend to most of its fans.
The Gunners are now set to honour him with a new statue that will be unveiled at the Emirates soon, according to Sun Sports.
Thierry Henry, Tony Adams and Dennis Bergkamp have their statue at the club already, and Wenger will join them.
Just Arsenal Opinion
We are still searching for a manager that can make as much impact as he did when he was our boss, and that shows how great the Frenchman was.
His final years on the bench were unsuccessful, but it takes nothing from his overall achievement with the team, and he deserves to be remembered this way.
Hopefully, this would finally bring him back to the Emirates for the first time since he left his role at the club.
Why did it take this long to unveil his statue while that of the people who played under him have been up there since. That shows how disrespectful arsenal is to Wenger. If he fails to show up on the said day, don’t ever blame him.
Oh dear do you really me@n that or just trolling?
The fans never really appreciated him.
Ridiculous comment!
Finally he is returning home where his heart is.
The Arsenal legend, the Highbury Hero, a true gunner at heart. The genius and the revolutionary, the master tactician, the greatest manager to have ever lived. The truly special one, the one in a million, the once in a lifetime phenomenal.
The terrific Wenger, the exceptional Wenger, the remarkable Wenger, the extraordinary Wenger, the delightful Wenger, the charming and pleasant Wenger, the captivating and fascinating Wenger, the wonderful and fantastic Wenger, the most brilliant and the man with integrity Wenger, the breathtaking and astonishing Wenger, the bright and splendid Wenger.
The invincible, the great Arsene Wenger.
His final years may not have been successful, but the fact remains that Arsenal becoming a global brand is mostly his making. He turned down many offers including Real Madrid twice just go stay with us. He doesn’t just deserve a statue, a part of the stadium should probably be named after him. Maybe the training ground, or otherwise. Wenger was a brain who transformed not just the club but also how English football is being played. Respect to the man. He’s a living legend.
A true legend of Arsenal Football Club.
I am trying to decide now,who is going to be the first one to post a disrespectful,dissing, shameful…. comment on the great man himself Arsène Wenger?is it going to be FF?LC?Jon Fox?….. we’ll see.