Arsenal to warm up for Champions League next season by playing the Chelsea Women in Washington

Arsenal women are trendsetters, and this summer, following the last women’s Euro qualifiers and the Olympics, they will have a major pre-season tour.

Our Gunner women are travelling to the United States from August 15 to August 26 to prepare for next season. In the United States, they, along with their WSL rivals Chelsea, will compete in the Washington Spirit International Friendlies at Audi Field.

Our girls will play against the Washington Spirit (August 18) and Chelsea (August 25) at Audi Field. During their tour, they will hold their training camp at George Mason University in Virginia. Arsenal fans who cannot travel to the United States will be able to watch the pre-season matches for free on DAZN.

Regarding the trip, Arsenal Sporting Director Edu admitted: “We always want to create the best conditions for our teams to prepare and perform at their best in pre-season. This gives our players an opportunity to play and train in a new environment, in front of our supporters around the world.

“We look forward to a strong pre-season for our men’s and women’s teams, laying the foundations for a successful season ahead.”

We hope that our girls will excel in the United States, gain momentum ahead of the Champions League qualifiers in September, and be fully prepared when the WSL kicks off on September 21.

COYGW!

Katie P

