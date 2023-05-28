Arsenal to wear new Home Shirt today – What do you think of it?

Never put it past Arsenal to pass up an opportunity to make money. by Dan Smith

A couple of months ago some Gooners envisaged this Sunday as being a special day in our history.

Instead, there’s nothing but pride at stake, as Mikel Arteta attempts to lift players as they have gone through the motions since Man City beat Everton.

Instead, today our players will model next season’s home shirt, with a win over Wolves likely to increase sales.

It’s always hard to make the home kit original as there’s only so much you can do with the colours red and white. That’s why over the years I have preferred to purchase the away jersey, as Adidas have more freedom to be creative.

80 pound is a lot to hand over if your red and white shirt almost looks identical to the one you currently own. That’s 80 pounds just for the shirt by the way. By the time you add name and number to the back, request long sleeves, etc. the price increases.

If you want a version that the players wear, your starting price is 110 pounds, so thank God, I don’t have the physique to warrant that! I am disappointed that the replica version doesn’t include our record from 2003/2004 printed on the side seams.

I can happily say there is enough detail about this shirt to separate it from its current version.

As was leaked online, the Adidas logo, trademark lines and the crest are all outlined in Gold.

Rival fans have had some fun, accusing our manufacturers of being presumptuous, choosing Gold because they assumed we would be celebrating a title win this summer.

The reality is Adidas have always been world class at understanding our history, as proven with the Bruised Banana and red marble designs.

If your model is reflecting on the past, it’s only natural that you would pay homage to the 20th Anniversary of the Invincibles, which remains our biggest achievement. If you’re wondering why gold, the League awarded us an additional gold trophy to reflect the magnitude of the feat.

Some in our fan base might be uncomfortable to be reminded that our Prem drought has now reached two decades.

Yet the class of 2003/04 deserve to be celebrated.

Some outside North London try to downplay going a League campaign without losing, others say we drew too many games. Fact is no one has come close to repeating what we did. Obviously if something is not impressive then logically it would be replicated? 20 years on and it hasn’t been.

I prefer the open neck option to the collar and the pattern is harmless enough.

The long sleeves with the stripe going down the sleeve looks smart.

Here is the way Arsenal have described the new shirt….

Arsenal’s heritage gets a modern update in the Arsenal 23/24 Home Shirt. Celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Invincibles season, this 23/24 home shirt comes in a bright, new shade of red adorned with lightning bolts and gold details for a sophisticated take on a classic kit. Crafted from breathable recycled polyester, it features an embroidered Club crest, mesh side panels and moisture absorbing AEROREADY technology for all-day everyday ease, the Arsenal way.

This home shirt is made with recycled materials as part of our ambition to help end plastic waste.

Embroidered Club crest

Slim fit

Ribbed neck

Mesh side inserts

Ribbed cuffs

Moisture-absorbing AEROREADY technology

How do you rate our new home shirt?

Dan

