Arsenal told a weak link in the PSG team that they can exploit

Paris Saint-Germain appear to have very few weaknesses as they prepare to face Arsenal in the Champions League final, although former Arsenal goalkeeper Graham Stack believes there could be vulnerability in their goalkeeping position.

Matvey Safonov has played an important role for PSG this season after unexpectedly becoming the club’s first-choice goalkeeper during the campaign.

The Russian shot stopper has contributed significantly to the French side’s progress to another Champions League final and will be eager to help the team secure European glory.

PSG have developed into one of the most balanced and organised teams in Europe, making it difficult for opponents to identify obvious weaknesses within the squad.

Stack Questions Safonov Reliability

Despite PSG’s strong overall structure, Stack believes Arsenal may be able to exploit uncertainty surrounding Safonov, particularly when dealing with pressure inside the penalty area.

As reported by the Metro, Stack expressed concerns about the goalkeeper’s performances in key moments during PSG’s Champions League run.

He said: “From what I’ve seen, I’m not being convinced.

“There were moments over the two legs against Bayern where he showed signs of vulnerability, certainly when balls were coming in the box.

“I think he has got a mistake in him. From what I’ve seen, I think he’s one of the weakest links in that group. If I was Arsenal, I would be putting him under severe pressure, certainly from set plays, which Arsenal are very, very good at.

“So balls in the box, when he’s put under pressure, from what I’ve seen, he looks very, very vulnerable.”

Arsenal Could Target Set Pieces

Arsenal have become one of the most dangerous teams in Europe from set pieces under Mikel Arteta, and Stack believes that strength could prove crucial in the final.

The Gunners have consistently caused problems from corners and wide deliveries throughout the season, often using physicality and movement to unsettle opposition defences.

If Safonov does show signs of uncertainty under pressure, Arsenal may look to exploit those situations as they attempt to secure the first Champions League title in the club’s history.

With both teams entering the final in strong form, small details and individual moments could ultimately determine who lifts the trophy.