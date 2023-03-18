Arsenal told Caicedo is not good enough for £90million

Moises Caicedo was the subject of transfer interest from Arsenal in January and the Gunners are reportedly still keen on signing him.

The Ecuador international has signed a new contract at Brighton, which should discourage Arsenal from thinking about his signature.

However, that hasn’t been the case and the Gunners look set to reignite their interest in the 21-year-old at the end of the season.

But former Scottish player Tam McManus says it makes no sense for them to spend up to £90million on his services because he will not even be the first choice at the Emirates.

He tells Football Insider:

“I don’t think he’s any better than what Arsenal already have.

“To be honest I look at Xhaka who’s been revived under Arteta – he’s been very, very good.

“I thought he was on his way out.

“Thomas Partey and Martin Odegaard complete their midfield – Caicedo doesn’t play ahead of any of them for me, and then they have Jorginho too.

“I think for that sort of money Arsenal need somebody who is going to come in and improve the team immediately.

“They were talking around half that price before the contract was signed, so now he’s pledged his future to Brighton I’d walk away from negotiations if I was Arsenal. “

Just Arsenal Opinion

Caicedo is clearly a talented boy and will likely do a good job on our books, but the midfielder is not worth that much money.

We should spend it on a more established player with Champions League experience.

Not someone who might not even break into our first team.

