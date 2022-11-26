Arsenal told England star is an ideal replacement for Xhaka

Jude Bellingham is England’s latest midfield star. Could he become the next top Englishman Arsenal sign?

The Borussia Dortmund man plays with a maturity beyond his age and has been a star for his country at the World Cup.

Prior to the competition, he was considered one of the best midfielders in Europe.

The likes of Liverpool and Real Madrid were favourites to sign him, but the competition is likely to increase with his fine performances at the WC.

Goal’s Charles Watts has now told the Gunners he will be the ideal replacement for Granit Xhaka.

He writes in his column:

“He fits the bill perfectly when it comes to the profile of player that the Gunners now target under the watch of Mikel Arteta and sporting director Edu, given his age and technical ability.

“And with Granit Xhaka now into his 30s, Bellingham would be the ideal long-term replacement for the Switzerland captain to play in one of the No.8 roles that Arteta likes to operate with in his 4-3-3 system.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Bellingham has developed into a world-class talent in the last few seasons and will do a good job for us.

However, the quality of the clubs looking to sign him means he is unlikely to join us.

If we win the league and become one of the best in Europe, we could stand a chance, but he may have left BVB before then.