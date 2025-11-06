Arsenal told how many points they must get to win the league

Arsenal will need to reach at least 90 points if they are to claim the Premier League title this season, reckons Joleon Lescott. Mikel Arteta’s side has been one of the most consistent teams in world football at present, and few would argue that they are not genuine contenders. Even though the season is still in its early stages, with nearly 30 matches remaining, Arsenal’s performances have been outstanding and have earned them a deserved place at the top of the Premier League table.

Mikel Arteta has been working diligently to ensure his players remain focused and prepared for the challenges ahead. The depth of talent within the squad allows him to rotate players effectively and maintain high levels of energy throughout a long and demanding campaign. This balance and consistency could prove vital in keeping Arsenal in contention for the title until the final match of the season.

Arsenal’s Challenge to Maintain Consistency

Arsenal’s form this season has been based on tactical discipline, cohesion and a relentless approach in each match. Their ability to secure results consistently has helped them to establish a strong position at the top of the table. However, Lescott highlights that consistency alone may not be sufficient to guarantee success, given the high standards set by rivals Manchester City and Liverpool in recent seasons.

As quoted by Mirror Football, Lescott said, “It is still early and they look to be in control. However, the new norm is 90 points or higher. Manchester City and Liverpool have set a new normal level. It is like you have to go on a 10-game winning streak at some point now. Not even 10 games unbeaten. You have to win 10 games in a row, which is mad. That is only a third of the points you need to win the league too.” His comments emphasise the demanding nature of the Premier League and the level of excellence required to secure the title.

The Path to the Title

While Arsenal have shown they are capable of challenging for the crown, the season ahead will be full of challenges. Remaining focused, avoiding injuries and navigating a congested fixture schedule will be critical in the coming months. Lescott’s observations serve as a reminder that winning the Premier League requires sustained high performance across the entirety of the campaign.

For Arteta and his squad, the task is clear: maintain their current form, accumulate the necessary points and meet the standards set by the league’s elite. If they can continue their remarkable performances and overcome the challenges ahead, Arsenal will be well-positioned to finish the season as champions.

