Arsenal told how much Chelsea star will cost as they consider him

Arsenal are working on reinforcing their squad ahead of the new season, and one area they are keen to strengthen is the goalkeeping department. With the departure of Neto back to Bournemouth after his loan spell, the Gunners now need to identify a reliable second-choice goalkeeper.

Kepa Arrizabalaga has emerged as a potential option. The Spaniard is still under contract at Chelsea but spent last season out on loan with Bournemouth. With his future at Stamford Bridge uncertain, this summer may be the time for him to secure a permanent move elsewhere. Arsenal, in the meantime, are evaluating several profiles as they wait to make a final decision on who to bring in.

Arsenal Eyes Affordable Goalkeeper Option

Chelsea has already removed Kepa from their long-term plans and is actively seeking to find him a new club. It’s believed they would be willing to let him go for a modest fee. Given the experience he brings and his previous Premier League exposure, he could be a valuable addition to the Arsenal squad as a backup option.

While the Gunners are currently prioritising signings in other areas, particularly up front, recruiting a goalkeeper remains on their to-do list for this window. The need for depth in that position has been underlined by the departure of Neto, and Arsenal are aware of the importance of having strong cover between the posts.

Kepa Available for a Cut-Price Deal

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal have registered interest in Kepa and could move for him soon. The report claims the goalkeeper is available for around £5 million, a figure that makes him a realistic target for the Gunners. With Joan Garcia no longer available, the former Athletic Bilbao man may now be their preferred option.

Kepa enjoyed a decent loan spell last term and could offer solid support in the Arsenal setup. While he may no longer be in Chelsea’s plans, a fresh start at another top Premier League side could help revive his career.

