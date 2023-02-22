Arsenal told how much Declan Rice could cost in the summer

Arsenal is keen on Declan Rice and the Englishman could cost a lot of money before leaving West Ham.

His present deal with the Hammers expires at the end of next season, and he has not yet signed an extension to his contract.

This is a clear sign he wants out and the Irons have no choice but to offload him at the end of this term. Otherwise, they risk missing out on good money.

Rice is one of the Premier League’s finest midfielders and will certainly prove his worth for any side he joins from West Ham.

Arsenal seems to have him on their list as a priority target and a report on Football Insider has revealed how much he would cost.

It reveals the England international will cost around £70-80million and is expected to earn around £200,000 a week.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Considering how inflated the transfer market is, especially for English players, this seems like a good amount to invest in Rice.

West Ham would hardly give a discount because they know at least one of his suitors will be willing to pay that fee for his signature.

If we want a top midfielder with good long-term value, we should also be prepared to pay that much for Rice.

