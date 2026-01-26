Arsenal told how much it will cost them to sign La Liga attacker

Arsenal is one of the clubs that have been linked with a potential move for Julian Alvarez, with reports suggesting he could return to the Premier League. The attacker previously enjoyed a short but highly successful spell at Manchester City, where he collected major honours including the Premier League and Champions League titles during a decorated period at the club.

Since moving to Europe, Alvarez has established himself as one of the world’s leading players. His reputation led to a high-profile transfer to Atletico Madrid for a significant fee. However, the move to Spain has not unfolded as positively as either the player or the club would have hoped, with expectations yet to be fully met.

Arsenal Monitoring the Situation

Alvarez is reportedly open to leaving Atletico Madrid and would welcome a return to the Premier League, a competition in which he previously thrived. Arsenal have been identified as one of the clubs well placed to pursue such a deal, with the Gunners continuing to explore options to strengthen their attacking line.

The club are believed to be planning changes to their squad in the summer, with some current stars expected to depart. That situation could open the door for a major attacking addition, and Alvarez has emerged as a leading candidate. His experience at the highest level and proven ability to perform in England are seen as key factors behind Arsenal’s interest.

Summer Move Could Be Costly

According to Football Insider, Arsenal have identified Alvarez as the next top attacker they would look to add to their squad. The report claims the club are prepared to approach the summer transfer window as part of their planning.

The same report suggests Arsenal would need to spend around £80million to secure his return to the Premier League. While that figure represents a significant investment, many would argue it reflects his achievements, pedigree and overall profile. The potential fee raises questions about value and fit, particularly when compared with other attacking targets Arsenal have been linked with.

Whether Alvarez would ultimately prove a better option than Viktor Gyokeres remains open to debate. What is clear is that Arsenal are exploring ambitious options as they look to strengthen their squad and maintain their push at the top level.