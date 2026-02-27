Arsenal told how much it will cost them to sign Premier League star

Arsenal have maintained a longstanding interest in Anthony Gordon and would reportedly be keen to secure his signature sooner rather than later. The winger has been highly regarded since his time at Everton, where he emerged as one of the most promising attacking talents in the Premier League before earning a move to Newcastle United.

At the time of his departure from Everton, Arsenal’s interest was not sufficiently advanced to result in a transfer. However, circumstances may now have changed. Gordon has flourished at Newcastle and has established himself as one of the first names on the team sheet. His consistency and attacking output have strengthened the belief that he is capable of performing at an even higher level.

Growing Competition for His Signature

Arsenal were proactive in strengthening their squad during the most recent summer transfer window and have shown they are prepared to invest significantly in players who fit their long-term vision. Gordon remains under close observation, although the Gunners are far from alone in their admiration.

Several leading English clubs, including Manchester United and Liverpool, have reportedly considered moves for the England international. His performances have not gone unnoticed, and competition for his services could intensify if Newcastle entertain offers.

Newcastle’s Valuation

According to The Sun, Newcastle have now established an asking price for Gordon. The report claims the Magpies are seeking £95 million for the winger, reflecting both his importance to the team and his contractual position. Arsenal, however, are said to value him lower, with a willingness to offer between £75 million and £80 million.

Whether that gap can be bridged remains to be seen. Any potential deal would require a significant financial commitment, but Arsenal’s continued interest suggests they believe Gordon could further enhance their attacking options and contribute meaningfully to their ambitions.

