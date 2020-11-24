Arsenal told how much it will cost to sign La Liga target

Arsenal is one of the teams that want to sign Pau Torres as he continues to impress at Villarreal.

The Spaniard, 23, has been one of the standout players in the Spanish top flight and that explains why several top teams want to sign him.

Elperiodicomediterraneo reports that Arsenal isn’t the only side looking to get him on their books, adding that Real Madrid and Barcelona also want him.

The defender it seems is heading towards Madrid, according to the report because the Spaniards have taken the lead in the race for his signature.

It adds that Villarreal has always been open to negotiating the transfer fee for their players, however, they have decided not to negotiate that of Torres.

It claims Torres has a release clause of 50m euros written into his current deal, and the club will not take anything less than that.

Madrid had wanted to sign him in the summer, and Villarreal asked them to pay his release clause. They are back for him and the demand hasn’t changed.

Arsenal has splashed the cash on William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes in the last two transfer windows, it is unclear if they will be prepared to spend that much on a defender when the summer transfer window opens again.