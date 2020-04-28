Arsenal told how much it would cost them to keep Dani Ceballos permanently

Arsenal has been told that they will have to fork out £44 million if they want to keep Dani Ceballos.

The Gunners signed the Spaniard on loan until the end of this season, and he has had a mixed campaign.

He started brightly, then faded. He struggled to get into the side when Mikel Arteta first took over. He, however, regained his place in the starting XI before they suspended the season.

Mikel Arteta has reportedly seen enough of him to want him back at the Emirates next season.

However, a report from Spain via Sun Sports is claiming that Real Madrid don’t have the intention of sending him out on loan again next season because of the impact that the coronavirus has had on football.

It claims that the Spaniards want to keep hold of all their on-loan players just in case they cannot make transfer additions, but Zinedine Zidane would let Ceballos leave for the right price.

The report further claims that a transfer fee in the region of £44 million would be enough to get the Spanish giants to sell him.

Arsenal would prefer to take him on a season-long loan deal again, but the report claims that won’t be possible as Madrid would rather cash in on him.