Arsenal told how much it would cost them to land possible Aubameyang replacement

If Arsenal thinks Odsonne Edouard is the perfect replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, then they now know much he would cost them, according to the Express.

Edouard has become one of Arsenal’s targets to replace their captain, who may leave when the transfer window reopens.

Arsenal has been in talks with Aubameyang over a new deal, but the Gabon captain seems to prefer to leave, and the Gunners will look to sell him in the summer.

Edouard was having a storming season before the football leagues in Scotland were suspended.

He has already scored 27 goals and provided 19 assists for them this season and looks to have the record to replace the Aubameyang goals at the Emirates.

The same report claims that Arsenal are looking to make at least £30million from the sale of Aubameyang even though he would have just a year left on his contract at the end of this season.

If Edouard remains Arsenal’s choice to replace the former Borussia Dortmund man, then the Gunners would have to spend at least £25 million for his signature, reports the Express.

He has been Celtic’s main striker since Moussa Dembele left to join Lyon and the Bhoys will look to get as much money as they can from his sale.

Arsenal would still prefer to keep Aubameyang, however, he appears to have had his head turned and selling him may be the only option.