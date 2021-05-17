Arsenal told how much key transfer target will cost them

Arsenal has been told to stump up around £40m if they are serious about signing Yves Bissouma in the summer.

The Gunners are one of several teams who have been linked with a move for the Malian midfielder.

Since moving to Brighton in 2018, he has continued to show significant development and it seems the time has come for him to move.

Arsenal isn’t the only team that wants to sign him and the Seagulls are also keen to keep hold of him.

The Gunners face competition from Liverpool and Manchester City, among other teams.

Brighton has been an exciting team to watch and it seems they are steadily building a team that will become a long term Premier League side.

They would want him to remain with them for another season, but Sun Sports says they know they cannot stop him from moving if he wants to.

With that in mind, they have set the above asking price for his signature.

Arsenal would love to add him to their team as a partner for Thomas Partey, but that fee might be a big problem for them.

Mikel Arteta will be given funds to spend in the summer, but spending that much on one player might not be smart.