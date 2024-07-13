Arsenal told how much target will cost after Bayern Munich’s offer rejected

Arsenal now know how much it will cost them to sign Rennes youngster Desire Doue after the Ligue 1 club rejected Bayern Munich’s offer for his signature.

Doue is the latest star to emerge from Rennes’ production line, which has previously groomed talents like Eduardo Camavinga and Jeremy Doku.

Arsenal is one of several clubs following the teenager, who plays in midfield and has proven to be too good to remain at his current club.

Rennes considers him one of their best talents and will not allow him to leave cheaply.

However, this has not deterred interest from other clubs, as Bayern Munich attempted to sign him with a €35 million bid, which was turned down, according to L’Equipe.

The report reveals Rennes wants around €60 million before considering his departure from their team.

The French side believes a potential buyer will meet or come close to this valuation, so they are prepared to wait for a suitable offer.

Rennes has every right to demand a good fee because Doue has been one of the best teenage stars in European football in the last year.

