Arsenal told how much the release clause of Brazilian forward is worth

Arsenal were among the first clubs to recognise Rayan’s talent during his development at Vasco da Gama. However, the Gunners felt he was not yet ready for a move to an elite European club, which allowed Bournemouth to secure his signature at the start of 2026.

The attacker has since proven to be an outstanding signing. He has been in excellent form over the last few months, helping Bournemouth cope with the departure of Antoine Semenyo while also playing a key role in securing qualification for the Europa League next season.

Rayan is unlikely to spend many years at Bournemouth, and the Cherries are well aware of that. As a result, they agreed to include a release clause in his contract to make any future transfer easier to complete.

Release clause details emerge

According to The Athletic, the Brazilian’s contract contains a £130 million release clause, a figure that reflects both his potential and his growing importance to the team.

However, the report adds that the clause is not yet active and will only come into effect after he has spent at least one full year at the club. Since he only arrived earlier this year, Bournemouth are in a strong position to resist any approaches during this summer’s transfer window.

The structure of the deal gives Bournemouth short-term security while still acknowledging the likelihood of future interest from Europe’s top clubs once the clause becomes active.

Arsenal expected to stay patient

Arsenal are likely to remain patient in their approach. The club’s recruitment strategy has often prioritised long-term planning rather than immediate moves, particularly for young players still in development.

The longer Rayan continues to develop at Bournemouth, the more complete a player he could become, and the Gunners may eventually benefit from signing a more polished and experienced version of the talented forward.

For now, Bournemouth hold the advantage, but interest from elite clubs is expected to grow if his upward trajectory continues, especially once the release clause becomes active in future windows.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…