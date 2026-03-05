Arsenal told how much their free transfer target wants

Leon Goretzka has emerged as one of the most sought-after players in Europe, and Arsenal are reportedly keen to secure his signature. The Gunners view him as an experienced figure capable of strengthening both their squad and dressing room dynamics.

A serial winner with Bayern Munich, Goretzka has continued to feature regularly under Vincent Kompany despite the knowledge that he will be leaving the club at the end of the season. His desire to join a team with strong prospects in European competition makes Arsenal a potentially appealing destination as he looks to continue his career at the highest level.

Arsenal Lead Interest

The Gunners are not alone in pursuing Goretzka. Inter Milan, AC Milan, Juventus and Tottenham have also expressed interest in signing the midfielder, making the race for his services highly competitive. Nevertheless, Arsenal appear well placed to add him to their squad, with reports suggesting that he is seeking a three-year contract worth approximately £100,000 a week.

While that figure is modest compared to some of the top earners at Arsenal, it makes the deal feasible for the club and increases the likelihood of a successful transfer in the summer. His experience, winning mentality and versatility in midfield are qualities that could have an immediate impact on Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Future Prospects

According to Tuttosport, Goretzka’s proposed terms indicate a clear interest in joining Arsenal, but he is expected to consider proposals from other clubs once his current contract concludes. The summer window will therefore be crucial, as Arsenal look to secure a high-calibre free agent who can contribute both on and off the pitch.

If successful, the move would not only bolster their midfield options but also provide the squad with a proven winner capable of influencing key moments in domestic and European competitions. Goretzka’s arrival could signal Arsenal’s intent to strengthen their ambitions at the top level.