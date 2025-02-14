Arsenal told how much their La Liga target wants in wages

Arsenal has been told how much they would have to pay Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams in wages as they continue to search for new players to improve their squad. Williams has been in terrific form for both club and country, solidifying his place as one of the best wingers in the world at the moment. His performances have caught the attention of top clubs across Europe, and Arsenal is no exception.

The Gunners have been tracking Williams for a long time, and after his impressive showing at Euro 2024, they were convinced that the time had come to sign him. However, despite their interest, they were unable to convince him to leave Athletic Bilbao in the summer. Instead, the Spaniard decided to spend another season at his parent club.

Despite this setback, Arsenal is still hopeful that Williams will make the move in the summer and choose them as his next destination to further his career. The winger has a release clause of around 60 million euros, a fee that should not pose a significant challenge for Arsenal to pay. In fact, given the club’s financial power, they would likely be able to afford such a fee without issue.

However, a report from Fichajes has revealed that Arsenal could face more difficulty in meeting Williams’ wage demands. The Spanish international is reportedly asking for 11 million euros per season to join another team. While this figure may seem high, Arsenal is one of the richest clubs in the world, and paying those wages would not present a major financial obstacle.

The real test for Arsenal will be whether they can meet both Williams’ release clause and his wage demands. If the club can secure these terms, they will be adding a highly talented player to their squad. Williams has proven himself in Spain over the last few seasons, and if he can bring that same form to the Premier League, he would undoubtedly be a valuable asset to the Gunners.