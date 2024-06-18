Arsenal told how much their Premier League target will cost

Arsenal remains interested in signing Marc Guehi, who has emerged as a key player for England during Euro 2024.

With Harry Maguire absent, the Crystal Palace defender has impressed and become an integral part of Gareth Southgate’s squad.

His performances have drawn attention from several clubs, potentially complicating Palace’s efforts to retain him. While Palace aims to keep their best players, the interest in Guehi makes it challenging for them to hold onto him.

Arsenal sees Guehi as a player who could strengthen their team under Mikel Arteta and is preparing to make a move for him.

According to a report in the Daily Telegraph, Palace has set an asking price of £65 million for Guehi. This valuation aligns with their strategy as his contract runs until 2026, making this an opportune moment to consider a sale.

However, competition for Guehi’s signature is fierce, with Liverpool and Chelsea also showing interest. This competition suggests that Arsenal will face challenges in securing his transfer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Guehi has been one of the finest defenders in the Premier League, and it would be great if we could sign him this summer.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…